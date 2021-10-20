Dolly Khanna raises stake in this multibagger stock. Experts give 'buy' tag

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based India’s ace investor is known for investing in those stocks that tend to beat the benchmark indices over the period. That's why, retail investors follow Dolly Khanna stock portfolio to find out value picks. For information to such investors, Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in NCL Industries that gave almost multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in NCL Industries from 1.75 per cent to 1.77 per cent buying 7,256 additional shares of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 8,01,062 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company whereas in June 2021 quarter, ace investor held 7,93,806 shares or 1.75 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna bought additional 7,256 shares of NCL Industries raising her stake by around 0.02 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NCL Industries share price history

According to the history NCL Industries shares, this Dolly Khanna share has risen from around ₹175 to ₹240 per share levels, logging near 35 per cent rise in last 6 months. In last one year, this stock has delivered almost multibagger return after surging from around ₹126 apiece levels to ₹240 per share levels — logging 90 per cent rise in this period.

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Dolly Khanna share. They are of the opinion that NCL Industries share price may go up to ₹275 levels in short-term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

