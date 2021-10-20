Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna raises stake in this multibagger stock. Experts give 'buy' tag

One can buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock at current market price for the short-term target of 260 to 275, say experts.
2 min read . 07:59 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Dolly Khanna portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 8,01,062 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based India’s ace investor is known for investing in those stocks that tend to beat the benchmark indices over the period. That's why, retail investors follow Dolly Khanna stock portfolio to find out value picks. For information to such investors, Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in NCL Industries that gave almost multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in NCL Industries from 1.75 per cent to 1.77 per cent buying 7,256 additional shares of the company.

Dolly Khanna holding in NCL Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 8,01,062 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company whereas in June 2021 quarter, ace investor held 7,93,806 shares or 1.75 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna bought additional 7,256 shares of NCL Industries raising her stake by around 0.02 per cent.

NCL Industries share price history

According to the history NCL Industries shares, this Dolly Khanna share has risen from around 175 to 240 per share levels, logging near 35 per cent rise in last 6 months. In last one year, this stock has delivered almost multibagger return after surging from around 126 apiece levels to 240 per share levels — logging 90 per cent rise in this period.

NCL Industries share price outlook

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Dolly Khanna share. They are of the opinion that NCL Industries share price may go up to 275 levels in short-term.

Advising stock market investors to initiate momentum buy in this Dolly Khanna portfolio share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "NCL Industries shares looking positive on chart pattern. One can buy this counter at current market price for the short-term target of 260 to 275 maintaining stop loss at 230 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

