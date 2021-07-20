Dolly Khanna raises stake in this small-cap stock after 180% return in a year

Dolly Khanna portfolio went through huge rejig in April to June 2021 quarter. In this period, the marquee investor's portfolio stocks went up from 8 to 15, buying 1 per cent or above stake in 7 new stocks — Polyplex Corporation, Nitin Spinners, Rama Phosphates, RSWM, Deepak Spinners, Shemaroo Entertainment and Aries Agro. In Q1 FY 2021-22, Dolly Khanna trimmed stake in 5 stocks while she raised stake in 3 shares. KCP stocks are one of the 3 shares in which Dolly Khanna has raised stake in the first quarter of FY22. Interestingly, Dolly Khanna has been raising stake in this small-cap stock every quarter ever since she bought stake in the company and the stock has remained a performing portfolio stock for the ace Indian investor since then. It has delivered near 180 per cent in the last one year, which is enough to understand the conviction Dolly Khanna would be having about the counter.

Dolly Khanna share portfolio in KCP

As per the KCP shareholding pattern for April to June 2021, Dolly Khanna holds 55,87,291 shares of the company that is to the tune of 4.33 per cent of the net company shares. In March 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna used to held 3,05,812 KCP shares that was around 3.34 per cent of the net company shares. So, in the last one quarter, Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in the company from 3.34 per cent to 4.33 per cent.

Dolly Khann's KCP stake first emerged in September 2020 in KCP shareholding pattern in which she was holding 2.4 per cent shares of the company. This stake went up in December 2020 quarter when the Chennai-based marquee investor raised her stake up to 2.45 per cent, which was 31,55,543 shares of the company. So, dolly Khanna has remained invested in the company for around one year.

KCP shares' yield in one year

As Dolly Khanna has been increasing her stake in the company every quarter, it is important to know how much the small-cap stock has delivered to the ace Indian investor that has strengthened her conviction in the stock. As per the KCP share price history, the stock has delivered around 30 per cent return in one month while the stock has given around 125 per cent in the last 6 months. But, in the last one year, the small-cap stock has yielded around 180 per cent that could have been the possible reason for Chennai-based investor for continuously raising her stake in the counter.

