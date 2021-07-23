Dolly Khanna portfolio has gone through huge overhauling in the recently ended June 2021 quarter as the Chennai-based investor added 7 new stocks in her portfolio, trimmed stake in 5 stocks and raised stake in 3 stocks. These changes in Dolly Khanna holding are important for retail investors as it gives an idea about the direction in which, smart money is moving at Dalal Street.

Among the 3 stocks in which Dolly Khanna raised her holding, KCP shares are the latest one where she raised her share holding from 3.34 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 4.33 per cent in June 2021 quarter. After having a look at Dolly Khanna’s portfolio and her investment pattern in the KCP counter, one would ralise that the ace Indian investor has a track record of raising stake in the company in every quarter since she bought stake in the company. And the probable reason for Dolly Khanna raising stake in the counter lies in the KCP share price history. In the last one year, this dolly Khanna stock has delivered near 180 per cent return to its share holders excluding dividends announced by the company for its share holders in this period.

Dolly Khanna holding in KCP

As per the shareholding pattern of KCP for April to June 2021 period, Dollay Khanna holds 55,87,291 shares of KCP, which is around 4.33 per cent of the net company shares. However, in January to March 2021 shareholding pattern of KCP, Dolly Khanna held 43,05,812 company shares, which was around 3.34 per cent of the total company shares. As per trendlyne.com, Dolly Khanna first bought stake in KCP in July to September 2020 quarter by buying 2.4 per cent stake in the company. Later on, she raised her share holding to 2.5 per cent in December 2020 quarter. In January to March 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna further raised her stake in the company to 3.34 per cent.

KCP share price history

The probable reason for continuous rise in Dolly Khanna's stake in KCP could be its stellar return throughout the year. KCP share price shot up more than 31 per cent in the last one month while in the last six months, KCP shares zoomed around 120 per cent. However, if we look at the KCP stock price rise in the last one year, the figure is staggering 180 per cent. In the last one year, KCP share price went up from ₹56.60 to 159.05 per stock mark (at 12:17 PM today) — logging around 180 per cent return in the given period.

So, those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio are advised to keep tracking return from her portfolio stocks as well. It will help them guess the possible changes in the marquee investor's portfolio and make changes in one's portfolio on time not after the company's shareholding pattern appearing in the public domain after the end of that quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.