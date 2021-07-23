Dolly Khanna raises stake in this stock after 180% return in one year

Among the 3 stocks in which Dolly Khanna raised her holding, KCP shares are the latest one where she raised her share holding from 3.34 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 4.33 per cent in June 2021 quarter. After having a look at Dolly Khanna’s portfolio and her investment pattern in the KCP counter, one would ralise that the ace Indian investor has a track record of raising stake in the company in every quarter since she bought stake in the company. And the probable reason for Dolly Khanna raising stake in the counter lies in the KCP share price history. In the last one year, this dolly Khanna stock has delivered near 180 per cent return to its share holders excluding dividends announced by the company for its share holders in this period.

