Dolly Khanna portfolio went through some rejig in April to June 2021 quarter as the marquee investor decided to raise her stake in NCL Industries. Now, the Chennai-based stock market investor holds 1.75 per cent stake in the company, which was at 1.70 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Dolly Khanna holdings in the company was 1.07 per cent in December 2021 quarter. So, the marquee investor has been raising her stake in the company for the last two quarters.

Dolly Khanna share holding in NIL Industries

According to the NIL Industries shareholding pattern for April to June 2021, Dolly Khanna holds 7,93,806 shares of the company, which is around 1.75 per cent of the net company shares. This Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 0.05 per cent higher from her share holding in January to March 2021 quarter. In January to March 2021 quarter, ace lady investor held 7,67,806 shares of the company, which was around 1.70 per cent of the net company stocks. As per the NCL Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2020 quarter, Dolly Khanna held 4,83,580 shares of the company, which was around 1.07 per cent of the net company stocks. So, Dolly Khanna net worth in the company has been rising for the last two quarters.

Dolly Khanna holdings connect with NIL Industries share price rally

Like Dolly Khanna shares in the company, the counter price has also been rising throughout the year. In the last one year, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered 190 per cent returns while in the last six months; it has delivered around 50 per cent return to its share holders. Yesterday, after the NCL Industries shareholding pattern became public, NCL share price started rising and at one time, it was more than 5 per cent higher from its Tuesday close. Finally, NCL share price on Wednesday closed at ₹229.85 at NSE, which is more than 4 per cent higher from its Tuesday close.

