Dolly Khanna raises stake in this stock after 190% gain in one year

According to the NIL Industries shareholding pattern for April to June 2021, Dolly Khanna holds 7,93,806 shares of the company, which is around 1.75 per cent of the net company shares. This Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 0.05 per cent higher from her share holding in January to March 2021 quarter. In January to March 2021 quarter, ace lady investor held 7,67,806 shares of the company, which was around 1.70 per cent of the net company stocks. As per the NCL Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2020 quarter, Dolly Khanna held 4,83,580 shares of the company, which was around 1.07 per cent of the net company stocks. So, Dolly Khanna net worth in the company has been rising for the last two quarters.