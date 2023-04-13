Dolly Khanna’s new bet is this multibagger liquor stock. Do you own?4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- Known for picking undervalued midcap and smallcap companies, Dolly Khanna’s latest bet is this multibagger stock.
On Wednesday, 12 April 2023, liquor company Som Distilleries’ share price ended marginally higher at ₹158.8 against its previous close of ₹155. To put things into context, shares of the company are currently trading near their 52-week high, but way below their all-time high level.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×