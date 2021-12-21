Dolly Khanna portfolio: Despite weak stock market sentiments, some of the quality stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances shares are one of them. This Dolly Khanna share hit upper circuit on Friday when there was huge stock market crash on weak global cues. In fact, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price hit upper circuit on Wednesday and Thursday as well. So, the stock hit upper circuit on 3 out of 5 sessions last week. However, stock market experts are expecting more upside in this multibagger stock of 2021.

According to stock market experts, multibagger stock in Dolly Khanna portfolio may give fresh breakout at ₹1070 on closing basis soon. In that case, the stock is expected to become highly bullish and it may go up to ₹1150 in one month from current levels.

Advising stock market investors to buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "The stock looks bullish on chart pattern. One can buy this counter at around ₹1050 for immediate short term target of ₹1117 maintaining stop loss at ₹1019."

On his suggestion to positional investors; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This multibagger stock looks bullish on chart pattern and it may give breakout after closing above ₹1070 in near term. So, positional investors are advised to buy the counter at current levels for one month target of ₹1100 to ₹1150. However, investors are advised to maintain a little deep stop loss at ₹970 levels and any dip of 4-5 per cent should be seen as an opportunity to accumulate further."

Multibagger return in 2021

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. This stock has risen from near ₹460 to ₹1045 levels, delivering around 125 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

As per Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances shareholding pattern for Q2Fy22, Dolly Khanna holds 2,12,639 shares, which is 1.19 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

