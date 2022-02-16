Dolly Khanna stock hits lower circuit for second day. Should you buy on dips?

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock Ajanta Soya shares have hit lower circuit on second straight session. In last one week, the multibagger stock has dipped more than 13 per cent hitting 5 per cent lower circuit on 2 out of 5 trade sessions. However, stock market experts are expecting 'V' shape recovery in this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock once it gets stabilized.

According to secondary market experts, in last one month, the Dolly Khanna portfolio share has given 'V' shape recovery after every big dip and it may happen again as fundamentals of the stock still favours bounce back in this commodity stock. They are expecting that Ajanta Soya shares would stabilize around ₹220 levels, where one can initiate buy for short to medium term target of ₹280. However, they strictly advised positional investors to avoid long term position in the scrip.

Predicting 'V' shaped recovery in the multibagger stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This Dolly Khanna share has a tendency of giving B shape recovery and we can expect the same once the multibagger stock gets stabilized. I am expecting it to get stabilized around ₹220 and one should buy this stock once the stock stabilizes at these levels for short term target of ₹250 and mid-term target of ₹280. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹180 while taking position in this stock."

Advising positional investors to avoid long-term position in the counter; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This multibagger Dolly Khanna stock is a commodity stock. So, one should avoid long position in the counter. In short-term, the stock looks positive as its demand has gone up in the international market, especially in China. In fact, China has announced to import Soya from other than the US countries as well and Ajanta Soya is expected to get benefit of this Chinese announcement. Apart from this, Soya prices in the international markets have also gone up due to demand-supply constraint. This is expected to benefit the company as well. So, fundamentals of the stock look positive for short to medium term."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Ajanta Soya

According to shareholding pattern of Ajanta Soya for October to December 2021, Dolly Khanna holds 1.11 per cent stake or 1,78,500 shares in the company. Dolly Khanna's name appeared in Q3FY22 shareholding pattern released by Ajanta Soya on the BSE. The Chennai-based ace investor did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter of September 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

