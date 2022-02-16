Dolly Khanna stock hits lower circuit for second day. Should you buy on dips?

Advising positional investors to avoid long-term position in the counter; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This multibagger Dolly Khanna stock is a commodity stock. So, one should avoid long position in the counter. In short-term, the stock looks positive as its demand has gone up in the international market, especially in China. In fact, China has announced to import Soya from other than the US countries as well and Ajanta Soya is expected to get benefit of this Chinese announcement. Apart from this, Soya prices in the international markets have also gone up due to demand-supply constraint. This is expected to benefit the company as well. So, fundamentals of the stock look positive for short to medium term."