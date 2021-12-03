Dolly Khanna stock rises 150% this year. Experts see more gain ahead

Multibagger stock in Dolly Khanna portfolio: Indian stock market recently hit new highs before profit-booking trigger on Omicron virus concern. However, for those fail to make money in the recent rally, they have an advantage to cash-in now. As per the market experts, auto and ancillary sector had remained non-participant in the recent rally due to semiconductor problem. But, the issue in the auto sector is setting aside and hence this sector is expected to give sharp upside movement once the new Covid variant problem goes out.

According to stock market analysts, Talbros Automotive Components Limited shares have given more than 35 per cent return in last one month and the stock is still poised to give upside move. They said that Talbros share price has surged from around ₹150 to ₹370 levels today in year-to-date time and it is expected to go up to ₹444 levels in next 3 to 4 months.

Speaking on the fundamentals that may fuel this multibagger stock of Dolly Khanna portfolio; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, " Talbros share price is expected to continue its rally on two major reasons — in recent market rally auto ancillary sector had remained non-participant due to Semiconductor issue that seems to have eased out and second and most foremost is auto stocks being available at discounted price even after sharp rise in recent sessions."

Advising stock market investors to add this multibagger Dolly Khanna share in one's portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, " Talbros Auto shares look promising on chart pattern and short term traders can buy this auto stock for the target of ₹400 maintaining stop loss at ₹440 levels."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities advised investors to take positional call in the counter citing, "One should buy this auto stock in the range of ₹340 to ₹360 per share levels maintaining stop loss at ₹319 levels for 3 to 4 month target of ₹444 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

