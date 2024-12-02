Institutions don't see value in these three stocks. But Dolly Khanna does.
Summary
- Khanna recently invested in three stocks that her fellow super-investors and DIIs have largely ignored. The big question is: who made the right move?
Dolly Khanna is one of India’s well-known super-investors, or as I like to call them, India’s Warren Buffets. Her impressive portfolio is managed by her and her husband, and they’re known for their strategic stock picks. With a net worth exceeding Rs. 451.7 crore according to Trendlyne.com, Khanna publicly holds 18 stocks. She is known for having a keen eye for hidden gems and her focus on long-term growth and diversification.
According to data from Screener.in (which records super-investors’ holdings above 1%), Khanna added three stocks to her portfolio as of the September quarter.
What makes these fresh additions fascinating is that they aren’t even on the radar of India's biggest investment houses. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) manage billions in assets and employ teams of analysts, but have stayed away from three companies that Khanna finds worthy of investment. The obvious question is: what does Khanna see that the DIIs don’t? Or is there some other reason why she invested?
In any case, the fact that these companies may have escaped institutional attention while passing Khanna's stringent investment criteria makes this a compelling setup.
Let’s take a look at the three stocks in question.