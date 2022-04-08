Dolly Khanna trims stake in chemical stock that has fallen 18% this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: As per Rain Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, ace investor holds 34,30,925 shares, which is 1.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in Rain Industries in January to March 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this chemical company for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holding in Rain Industries stands at 1.02 per cent, which was at 1.15 per cent in October to December 2021 quarter. In year-to-date time i.e. in 2022, Rain Industries share price has tumbled from around ₹236 to ₹193 apiece levels, logging near 18 per cent slide in this period.
As per Rain Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 34,30,925 Rain Industries shares, which is 1.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at the shareholding pattern of Rain Industries for October to December 2021 period, Dolly Khanna's shareholding in the company was 38,63,925 shares or 1.15 per cent stake in the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor has booked partial profit in the company selling 4.33 lakh or 0.13 per cent Rain Industries shares in Q4FY22.
Rain Industries share price history
In last one month, Rain Industries share price has surged from around ₹170 to ₹193 apiece levels, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. However, in 2022, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has shed near 18 per cent. In fact, the stock has been under consolidation phase for last six months. It came out of the consolidation phase in last one month.
