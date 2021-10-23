Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based market magnet is known for investing in small-cap and mid-cap stocks that are lesser known. However, her stock picks tend to beat benchmark indices return by a huge margin. That's why the return that may look attractive for a normal retail investor might not be enough for the market maven. Talbros Automotive Components shares are the latest example of it. India's ace investor has trimmed her stake in the company from 1.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 that gave 75 per cent return in year-to-date time and around 125 per cent return in last one year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in this multibagger stock

According to Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,54,061 shares or 1.25 per cent stake in the company whereas in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, ace investor held 1,86,054 shares or 1.51 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna has offloaded 31,993 shares or 0.26 per cent stake in the company in Q2FY22.

Talbros Automotive Components share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock in Dolly Khanna portfolio, it has risen from around ₹150 to ₹265 per share levels in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, Talbros Automotive Components share price has shot up from around ₹117 to ₹265 apiece levels, yielding around 125 per cent to its shareholders.

However, this Dolly Khanna stock has been under sell off pressure for some time as the multibagger stock has gone down around 5.50 per cent in last one month.

