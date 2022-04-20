Dolly Khanna trims stake in multibagger textile stock in Q4FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The marquee investor has booked partial profit in this multibagger stock trimming her stake in the company from 1.55 per cent to 1.42 per cent in Q4FY22
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Buying a good business at an attractive valuations is important but booking profit at right time is also important. Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has probably done the same after booking partial profit in this shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The marquee investor has booked partial profit in this multibagger textile stock trimming her stake in the company from 1.55 per cent to 1.42 per cent in recently ended March 2022 quarter.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners share
As per Deepak Spinners shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, ace investor holds 1,01781 shares, which is 1.42 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In December 2021 shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,11,781 shares or 1.55 per cent stake in the company. So, Dolly Khanna sold out 10,000 Deepak Spinners shares during January to March 2022 quarter that led to slide in his stake in the company from 1.55 per cent to 1.42 per cent.
However, it can't be ascertained whether Dolly Khanna sold out entire 10,000 Deepak Spinners shares in one shot or she sold them in a calibrated manner in Q4FY22 because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't inform about buying and selling of stocks.
Deepak Spinners share price history
In last one year, Deepak Spinners share price has surged from around ₹90 to ₹290 apiece levels, clocking near 220 per cent appreciation in this period. This multibagger stock has remained sideways after ushering in new year 2022 as this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered around 4.5 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time after surging from ₹277 to ₹290 apiece levels on BSE. Its 52-week high is ₹464.85 per share levels, which is its all-time high as well that it scaled in July 2021.