Dolly Khanna trims stake in multibagger textile stock in Q4FY22

In last one year, Deepak Spinners share price has surged from around ₹90 to ₹290 apiece levels, clocking near 220 per cent appreciation in this period. This multibagger stock has remained sideways after ushering in new year 2022 as this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered around 4.5 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time after surging from ₹277 to ₹290 apiece levels on BSE. Its 52-week high is ₹464.85 per share levels, which is its all-time high as well that it scaled in July 2021.

