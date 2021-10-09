Dolly Khanna trims stake in this auto stock despite 90% return in 2021

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Talbros Automotive Components is one of the Dolly Khanna shares that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2021. In year to Date (YTD) time, this Dolly Khanna stock has surged from ₹149.70 to ₹281.50 — logging around 90 per cent rise in 2021. However, such return in the scrip seems to have failed to attract Chennai-based investors as she trimmed her stake in the company by 0.26 per cent. She has brought down her shareholding in the auto company from 1.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent in July to September 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna holding in Talbros Automotive Components

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna shareholding is 1,54,061 shares, which is 1.25 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of this auto company. However, in April to June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna held 1,86,054 shares or 1.51 per cent stake in the company. That means, the Chennai-based ace investor sold out 31,993 shares of Talbros Automotive Components.

Dolly Khanna had bought shares in Talbros Automotive Components in October to December 2020 buying around 1.20 per cent stake in the company.

Talbros Automotive Components share price history

As per the share price history of this Dolly Khanna share, this auto stock has been under sell off pressure since August 2021. From August 2021 to till date, this Dolly Khanna stock has come down from ₹345.35 to ₹281.50 apiece — losing around 20 per cent in the last two months. In the beginning of 2021, this stock had given sharp upside move from ₹150 odd levels to ₹245 per share levels by mid-February — logging around 60 per cent rise in just one and half month of the new year. From mid-February to mid-May, this stock remained sideways. But, from mid-May, it once again attracted market bulls and went up to ₹345.70 apiece — its highest closing in 2021 on 3rd August 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.