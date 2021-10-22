Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based market maven is known for investing in lesser known small-cap and mid-cap stocks that tend to beat benchmark return in long-term. So, a return that may look attractive for a normal retail investor might not be enough to keep Dolly Khanna invested in it. Deepak Spinners shares are the latest example of it. This stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 that surged more than 200 per cent this year. Despite this stellar return, Dolly Khanna has reduced her stake in this company from 2.07 per cent to 1.57 per cent.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners

According to Deepak Spinners shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,12,781 shares or 1.57 per cent stake in the company whereas in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June quarter, she held 1,48,499 shares or 2.07 per cent stake in the company. This means, India's ace investor has offloaded 35,718 shares or 0.50 per cent stake in the company in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna reduces stake in a multibagger stock

Ironically, Dolly Khanna decided to reduce her shareholding in a stock that has delivered stellar multibagger return in year-to-date time. This Dolly Khanna share has shot up from around ₹78 to ₹248 per share levels, yielding around 220 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna holding stock has risen from around ₹94 to ₹248, giving around 165 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one month, the stock has been under profit-booking pressure and it has shed around 7 per cent in this period.

