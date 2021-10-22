Dolly Khanna trims stake in this multibagger stock despite 200% return in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based market maven is known for investing in lesser known small-cap and mid-cap stocks that tend to beat benchmark return in long-term. So, a return that may look attractive for a normal retail investor might not be enough to keep Dolly Khanna invested in it. Deepak Spinners shares are the latest example of it. This stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 that surged more than 200 per cent this year. Despite this stellar return, Dolly Khanna has reduced her stake in this company from 2.07 per cent to 1.57 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners

According to Deepak Spinners shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,12,781 shares or 1.57 per cent stake in the company whereas in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June quarter, she held 1,48,499 shares or 2.07 per cent stake in the company. This means, India's ace investor has offloaded 35,718 shares or 0.50 per cent stake in the company in recently ended September 2021 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna reduces stake in a multibagger stock

