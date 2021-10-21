Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor is known for investing in lesser known stocks that tend to outperform key benchmark indices. That's why retail investors scan Dolly Khanna shares for value picks. For such investors, Dolly Khanna latest news suggests that India's ace investor has trimmed her stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances that gave multibagger return of more than 200 per cent to its shareholders in last one year. As per shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in the company from 1.37 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

Dolly Khanna share holding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Dolly Khanna share holding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,12,639 shares or 1.19 per cent stake in the company. In April to June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna held 2,45,555 shares or 1.37 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. This means, Dolly Khanna sold out 32,916 shares of this multibagger stock in Q2FY22.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price history

