Dolly Khanna trims stake in this multibagger Vijay Kedia portfolio stock

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 1,39,873 shares, which is around 1.13 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding in the company was 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 period, Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.13 per cent by selling out 71,247 shares of the company.