Dolly Khanna trims stake in this multibagger Vijay Kedia portfolio stock

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 1,39,873 shares, which is around 1.13 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In October to December 2021 quarter, ace investor Vijay Kedia had joined Dolly Khanna by adding Talbros Automotive Components in his portfolio. However, after three months of this association, Vijay Kedia has maintained shareholding in this multibagger stock has remained steady at 2.80 lakh shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company. But, Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna has booked partial profit in the multibagger stock cutting down her shareholding in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.13 per cent in Q4FY22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In October to December 2021 quarter, ace investor Vijay Kedia had joined Dolly Khanna by adding Talbros Automotive Components in his portfolio. However, after three months of this association, Vijay Kedia has maintained shareholding in this multibagger stock has remained steady at 2.80 lakh shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company. But, Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna has booked partial profit in the multibagger stock cutting down her shareholding in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.13 per cent in Q4FY22.
As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 1,39,873 shares, which is around 1.13 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding in the company was 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 period, Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.13 per cent by selling out 71,247 shares of the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holding in the company is 1,39,873 shares, which is around 1.13 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding in the company was 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 period, Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.13 per cent by selling out 71,247 shares of the company.
However, Vijay Kedia has kept his shareholding in the company steady. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, he is holding 2.80 lakh company shares, which is equal to his shareholding in October to December shareholding pattern of the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talbros Automotive Components share price history
This Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this stock has surged from ₹220 to ₹485, logging around 120 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has delivered 75 per cent return whereas in last one year, this NSE stock has given 15 per cent return to its shareholders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!