Dolly Khanna trims stake in this portfolio stock despite 145% gains in one year

Dollay Khanna portfolio stocks are in news these days. Recently, the marquee investor bought stake in three companies and raise stake in her two portfolio stocks. However, the ace investor has dropped some element of surprise for retail investors as she has trimmed stake in her portfolio stock Rain Industries, which has delivered multibagger return of 145 per cent in the last one year. As per the Rain Industries shareholding pattern for June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1.17 per cent company shares, which was at 1.31 per cent in the March 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna holdings in Rain Industries

As per the June 2021 quarter shareholding pattern of Rain Industries available with the BSE, Dollay Khanna shares in the company is 39,37,925 or 1.17 per cent, which means Dolly Khanna sold out 4.64 lakh Rain Industries shares during April to June 2021 quarter. In fact, Dolly Khanna had trimmed her stake in the company in March 2021 quarter as well. the marquee investor has sold out 9.57 crore shares of the company during January to March 2021 quarter that led to her stake in the company slide from 1.59 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 1.31 per cent in March 23021 quarter.

Rain Industries share price history

This Dolly Khanna decision might be a shocker to some market players as Rain Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has delivered around 145 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year. Rain Industries share price jumped from ₹93.65 per stock levels to ₹233.15 per stock mark (today at 10:02 AM) at NSE in the last one year. The chemical manufacturing company stock has delivered 52 per cent return in the last six month while in the last one month it has given more than 27 per cent return to its investors.

