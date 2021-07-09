Dolly Khanna trims stake in this portfolio stock despite 145% gains in one year

This Dolly Khanna decision might be a shocker to some market players as Rain Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has delivered around 145 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year. Rain Industries share price jumped from ₹93.65 per stock levels to ₹233.15 per stock mark (today at 10:02 AM) at NSE in the last one year. The chemical manufacturing company stock has delivered 52 per cent return in the last six month while in the last one month it has given more than 27 per cent return to its investors.