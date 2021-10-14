Dolly Khanna trims stake in this portfolio stock despite 75% return in 6 months

The Chennai-based marquee investor added Aries Agro in her stock portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter buying 1,94,336 shares or 1.49 per cent stake in the company. However, as per the shareholding pattern of Aries Agro for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna's shareholding in the company stands at 1,79,758 shares, which is 1.38 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. This means, Dolly Khanna offloaded 14.578 shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the company in July to September 2021 quarter.