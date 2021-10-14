Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna trims stake in this portfolio stock despite 75% return in 6 months

Dolly Khanna trims stake in this portfolio stock despite 75% return in 6 months

Dolly Khanna portfolio: In last one year, Aries Agro share price ascended from 78.25 to 146.60 per share levels — logging around 90 per cent rise in this period.
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Dolly Khanna trimming stake in Aries Agro even as the stock has given around 75% return to its shareholders in last 6 months

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Aries Agro is one of the 7 new stocks that Dolly Khanna added in her portfolio during the April to June 2021 quarter. Aries Agro shares have given stellar 75 per cent return to its shareholders in last 6 months. Though, the Chennai-based ace investor has offloaded some shares in the company in July to September 2021 quarter. 

As per the latest shareholding pattern of the company, Khanna has cut down her shareholding in Aries Agro from 1.49 per cent to 1.38 per cent in recently ended September quarter.

Dolly Khanna holding in Aries Agro

The Chennai-based marquee investor added Aries Agro in her stock portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter buying 1,94,336 shares or 1.49 per cent stake in the company. However, as per the shareholding pattern of Aries Agro for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna's shareholding in the company stands at 1,79,758 shares, which is 1.38 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. This means, Dolly Khanna offloaded 14.578 shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the company in July to September 2021 quarter.

Aries Agro share price history

Dolly Khanna trimming stake in Aries Agro is a big surprise for market observers as the stock has given stellar return to its shareholders in last 6 months. Aries Agro shares have gone up from 82.05 to 146.60 apiece levels in last 6 months — yielding around 75 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In last one year, Aries Agro share price ascended from 78.25 to 146.60 per share levels — logging around 90 per cent rise in this period.

The stock remained under profit-booking pressure in August and it has been trading sideways post-August.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

