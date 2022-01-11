Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely followed by retail investors because it helps them find low-priced value picks. Retail investors also follow shareholding pattern of the companies in the portfolio of Dolly Khanna as any change in her shareholding give them an idea about the direction in which smart money is moving. For, such Dolly Khanna followers, Chennai-based investor has cut down her stake in KCP Limited from 4.13 per cent to 3.92 per cent in October to December 2021 quarter.

KCP shareholding pattern

As per the shareholding pattern of KCP Limited for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 50,48,682 KCP shares or 3.92 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company whereas she held 53,27,882 shares or 4.13 stake in the company in September 2021 shareholding pattern of the company. So, in recently ended December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna sold out 2,79,200 KCP shares or 0.21 per cent stake in the company.

KCP share price outlook

However, stock market experts are not bothered by this Dolly Khanna move and they believe that the stock may further go upside up to ₹180 apiece levels in short term.

Advising positional investors to add this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in one's portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Dolly Khanna has booked partial profit in the stock as she is still invested in KCP shares with 3.92 per cent shares of the company. On chart pattern the stock still looks positive and it may go up to ₹175 to ₹180 levels in immediate short-term. One can initiate momentum buy in the counter at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹130 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

