Dolly Khanna portfolio: The recent shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports showed that the Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has cut down her stake marginally in the IT company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna shareholding in the company is 1.03 per cent, which is lower from 1.09 per cent in the April to June 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Nucleus Software Exports

According to July to September 2021 shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports, Dolly Khanna holds 2,99,720 shares or 1.03 per cent stake in the company, which is lower from her shareholding in April to June 2021 quarter. As per April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports, Dolly Khanna held 3,16,831 shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company. This means, the Chennai-based investor, who is known to pick lesser-known stocks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market, sold out 17,111 company shares in the recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Khanna's portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Her portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. As per Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 14 stocks with a net worth of over ₹363 crore.

Nucleus Software Exports share price history

As per the share price history of the information technology (IT) company, Nucleus Software share price slide from ₹624 to ₹582.95 apiece in Year to Date (YTD) time — logging around 6.50 per cent loss in 2021. In fact, Nucleus share price has witness immediate sell off after any surge in the stock price.

The IT company stock remained under sell off heat in first 3 months of 2021, but it gave sharp upside move and made 724.20 per share closing high of 2021. After making this closing high on 2nd July 2021, the stock once again came under the grip of bears.

