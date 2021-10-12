Dolly Khanna trims stake in this stock after zero return in 2021

According to July to September 2021 shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports, Dolly Khanna holds 2,99,720 shares or 1.03 per cent stake in the company, which is lower from her shareholding in April to June 2021 quarter. As per April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports, Dolly Khanna held 3,16,831 shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company. This means, the Chennai-based investor, who is known to pick lesser-known stocks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market, sold out 17,111 company shares in the recently ended September 2021 quarter.

