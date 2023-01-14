Dolly Khanna is know for investing in those little known small-cap stocks that tends to outperform key benchmark indices by generating alpha return by huge margin. However, the Chennai-based investor is known for booking profit on time as well. That why retail investors scan her portfolio very closely. For those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio, there is a piece of stock market news for them. Dolly Khanna has turned bearish on her two portfolio stocks that is one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in recent years.

The two Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks we are talking here are Nitin Spinners and Deepak Spinners. Ace investor has trimmed stake in Deepak Spinners from 1.21 per cent to 1.16 per cent during third quarter of the current financial year. The market magnet also booked partial profit in other multibagger Nitin spinners stocks. During Q3 FY23, Dolly cut down her shareholding in Nitin Spinners from 1.52 per cent to 1.39 per cent.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners for Q3FY23, Dolly Khanna is shown owning 83,263 company shares or 1.16 per cent stake in the company. In Q2FY23 shareholding data, she was owning 86,763 shares, which was 1.21 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Dolly Khanna reduced her shareholding in the company by offloading 3,500 company shares or 0.05 per cent stake in the company during October to December 2022 quarter.

Dolly Khanna holdings in Nitin Spinners

As per shareholding data of Nitin Spinners Ltd for Q3FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 7,79,793 company shares or 1.39 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding patter for July to September 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna owned 8,51,793 Nitin spinners shares, which was 1.52 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Chennai-based investor offloaded 0.13 per cent stake in the company by selling 72,000 shares of the company during October to December 2022 quarter.

Both stocks have delivered multibagger return to its positional shareholders. In last three years, Deepak spinners share price has ascended from around ₹59 to ₹245 apiece levels on BSE, delivering over 300 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, Nitin Spinners share price has ascended from around ₹30 to ₹225 apiece levels in last three years, delivering around 650 per cent return in this time.