Domestic agri-input players sustain momentum despite headwinds in south, says Nuvama; Dhanuka remains its top pick
Global agrochemical players like UPL and Sharda CropChem may face challenges due to inventory destocking, while domestic agribusiness players like Dhanuka are favoured. Domestic fertiliser companies like Coromandel risk smaller margins due to surging input costs, said the brokerage.
In its Agri Inputs sector update report, domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities stated that the persistent demand environment is driving the domestic agri-input players' continued modest growth. Low water levels in southern India, however, and the anticipated switch from paddy to other crops may negatively affect the market for agrochemicals.
