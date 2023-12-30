Domestic flows impel FPI investment in India to record high this year

Apart from the overall market, this is likely to give a further boost to the PSU sector shares, reflected by the thematic Nifty CPSE index jumping almost 75% year on year to 4860 currently. Demat accounts with NSDL and CDSL increased from a combined 10.81 crore last year to 13.5 crore in 2023. Given a population size of 144 crore, the scope for increased participation is immense, especially with India's real GDP growth forecast at 7% making it an outlier globally. Add to this the expectations of rate cuts by global central banks, the year ahead looks more promising.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}