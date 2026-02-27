Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), led by mutual funds, are emerging as the decisive force in India’s IPO market, reshaping how new listings are priced. Backed by relentless systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and deeper participation in anchor books, they are exerting far greater discipline on valuations than during the 2021 IPO cycle, experts said.
SIP muscle reshapes India’s IPO market as DIIs dictate valuations
SummaryPowered by relentless SIP inflows, domestic institutions are exerting sharper pricing discipline on new listings. The shift is forcing issuers and private equity backers to prioritize profitability and capital efficiency, as they pivot to realistic valuations.
