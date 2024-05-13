Domestic institutional ownership in BSE500 stocks rises to 16.9% in Q4; FII stake falls to all-time low of 20.1%
Analysts believe the once dominant FII are no longer the sole drivers of the Indian stock market and this shift is in tandem with the rise in domestic institutional investors (DII) whose ownership in the BSE500 universe is at an all-time high.
The Indian stock market has been reeling under pressure amid sustained foreign capital outflows. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have offloaded Indian equities worth nearly ₹25,000 crore in seven trading sessions of May so far. However, this selling by overseas investors has been countered by unabated buying by Domestic Institutional Investors (DII).
