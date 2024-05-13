The Indian stock market has been reeling under pressure amid sustained foreign capital outflows. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have offloaded Indian equities worth nearly ₹25,000 crore in seven trading sessions of May so far. However, this selling by overseas investors has been countered by unabated buying by Domestic Institutional Investors (DII).

Analysts believe the once dominant FII are no longer the sole drivers of the Indian stock market and this shift is in tandem with the rise in domestic institutional investors (DII) whose ownership in the BSE500 universe is at an all-time high.

The FIIs played a pivotal role in India’s markets, especially during 2009 - 2014, benefitting from quantitative easing (QE) measures in Developed Economies (DE). This period saw a net infusion of $110 billion from FII versus $12 billion selling from DIIs.

However, with the tapering off of QE, the narrative took a pivot, with DII stepping up as the primary players, channeling $114 billion into the markets compared to $47 billion from FII during CY 2015- 2023, Elara Capital said in a report. It noted that $70 billion of DII buying came in the past three years, a move underpinned by a buoyant retail investor participation via the systematic investment plans (SIP) route.

“The structural transition from savings in physical assets to financial ones has cemented the role of domestic flows as the dominant force in the market. This fact was reflected in CY22 when despite geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and challenging interest rate environment prompted FII to withdraw $17 billion, and the Nifty corrected by a mere 6%," Elara Capital said.

It believes this shift also has resulted in reducing overall volatility within the India markets.

Promoter Ownership

Promoter ownership rebounded recently after initially declining up to CY19, primarily influenced by decreasing government stakes. The promoter ownership in the BSE500 universe is currently above its long-term average. Real estate still has the highest promoter ownership while the rally in public sector banks (PSB) has pushed up ownership of the government within the BSE500 universe, according to the report.

DII and FII activity trends

Institutional holdings have declined 108 bps from its peak in March 2023 to 37% on the back of sustained selling from FII. Despite seeing inflows of $1.4 billion in Q4FY24, FII share in the BSE500 has fallen 103 bps YoY and 48 bps QoQ to an all-time low of 20.1%, data showed.

This is in part explained by the underperformance of the BFSI space in Q4FY24, excluding which FII share in the listed space has increased by 26 bps QoQ.

FIIs continue to play the India story via banks with an outsized but incrementally tapered off overweight (OW) bet on the sector, remaining cautious about India’s consumption narrative, moving to OW position in consumer discretionary and maintaining underweight (UW) stance in consumer staples.

Within private banks, FIIs continue to favor HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. ITC has the highest OW position in consumer staples despite seeing selling while they have increased their position in Reliance Industries. LIC, TCS and SBI continue to be the largest UW positions in the FII portfolio, Elara Capital said.

On the contrary, the share of DII in the BSE500 universe has increased by 4 bps QoQ to 16.9%, a mere 4 bps shy of its all-time high set in Q4FY23. Consequently, mutual funds’ share in the BSE500 has reached an all-time high of 9.3%.

Sector wise, after six quarters, DIIs have moved to an OW position in consumer staples & healthcare and have increased their OW exposure in the energy sector. In contrast, they remain UW in cement, consumer discretionary, and materials, although their outlook has improved. Financials and real estate are the sectors that are the most UW by DII, data showed.

Within real estate, they are UW on stocks, such as DLF, Lodha, and Godrej Properties, while maintaining a neutral stance on others. DIIs continue to hold strong OW positions in key banks, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Larsen & Toubro and Infosys are companies where they continue to be strong OW. On the other hand, LIC and TCS are marked by strong UW positions, said the brokerage report.

Retail ownership

Direct retail ownership in the BSE500 universe saw a slight decline, moderating by 24 bps QoQ to 12.2% in the most recent quarter. This represents a 281 bps decline from the peak share of 15% observed in Q2FY18.

Despite this drop, the relatively modest drop indicates a sustained interest from retail investors in the equity markets amid heightened volatility. In terms of sectoral allocation, retail investors have significantly increased their exposure to financials.

