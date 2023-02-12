Domestic market ownership rises for 5th quarter in a row to 24.44% in Dec
- In September 2022, the share was 24.25 per cent, according to data collated by market information major Prime Database
The equity ownership of domestic investors, including institutions and high networth individuals, touched an all-time high of 24.44 per cent in December quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarterly increase.
