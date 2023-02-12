Domestic market ownership rises for 5th quarter in a row to 24.44% in Dec

Share of insurance companies as a whole also increased to a 5-year high of 5.65 per cent in December 2022 from 5.57 per cent in September 2022. LIC continues to command the lion's share of investments in equities among insurers; at least 70 per cent share or ₹10.91 lakh crore. LIC's share across 268 companies where its hold is more than 1 per cent, increased to 3.95 per cent in December 2022 from 3.87 per cent in September 2022.