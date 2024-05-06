Markets
Domestic MFs gain ground, FIIs losing the plot
Summary
- The shareholding of domestic institutional investors closed in further on that of overseas investors, with the gap between the two dropping to an all-time low and set to reverse in the coming quarters.
Stakes of domestic mutual funds(MFs) in listed companies rose to an all-time high of 8.92% on 31 March, up from 8.81% a quarter ago, according to data collated by primeinfobase.com.
