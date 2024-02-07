Domestic participation boosts Indian markets despite FII outflows, says Sachin Jasuja of Centricity
Sectors that we feel can demonstrate similar growth, are infrastructure, power, energy, and consumption as the foreseeable interest rate cuts can increase liquidity in the hands of the consumers
The current economic reforms have also been supporting the growth of businesses. All things considered, GDP is predicted to be resilient and steady even though shocks to the food and oil supplies can keep inflation high, says Sachin Jasuja, Head - Equities, Centricity.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started