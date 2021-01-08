Domestic steel prices at record high, analysts see 15% upside in JSPL

As the demand start to rebound from the impact of pandemic, domestic steel prices have touched a record high, adding to cost pressures on automobile and consumer durable makers. Prices of hot rolled coil (HRC)—a key indicator of the price trend in flat steel—have risen to their highest-ever of ₹58,000/tonne on average as major steel players recalibrated their dealer prices, according to a report on Thursday by Edelweiss Securities. Analysts see a bright road ahead for Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) .

"JSPL’s unflinching focus to grow volumes by sweating assets coupled with an unwavering commitment to strengthening the balance sheet has helped the company emerge as the largest wealth creator (from the Apr’20 bottom) in the global steel sector in 2020. With more legs to the economic recovery, we firmly believe JSPL’s outlook to be even brighter," says Amit Dixit, Vice President Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) posted a record 30% jump in its standalone production and 25% growth in sales during December 2020.

The company's total production from its plants in India was at 7.27 lakh tonne (LT) in December, up from 5.59 LT during the same month in 2019, JSPL said in a statement.

During December, its standalone sales were at 7.11 LT, as against 5.67 LT in December 2019. On a month-on-month basis, the production at 7.27 LT was over 18% higher from 6.14 LT in November 2020.

Analysts see an upside of upto 15% in the stock price. They ask investors to hold the stock for further gains.

"Value stocks has been witnessing a rerating as liquidity is chasing different assets to create higher returns. JSPL is trading at a comfortable price/book and the company has also reduced its debt in the recent quarters. Investors are also sensing a significant rise in infrastructure spending in the economy which will further increase the prospects of the business. Investors should hold their investments in the stock for further 10-15% gains from here," says Divam Sharma, Co-founder at Green Portfolio.

