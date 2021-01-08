Domestic steel prices at record high, analysts see 15% upside in JSPL

"Value stocks has been witnessing a rerating as liquidity is chasing different assets to create higher returns. JSPL is trading at a comfortable price/book and the company has also reduced its debt in the recent quarters. Investors are also sensing a significant rise in infrastructure spending in the economy which will further increase the prospects of the business. Investors should hold their investments in the stock for further 10-15% gains from here," says Divam Sharma, Co-founder at Green Portfolio.