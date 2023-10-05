Steelmakers raise prices on firm demand, costlier inputs
The demand momentum remains strong in the country led by government spending in the pre-election year.
NEW DELHI : Domestic steel prices have continued to rebound during the past few months propelled by firm demand and higher raw material prices. The weaker monsoon meant that pace of construction activities also was not impacted much while the recent rise in prices of coking coal and iron ore have also forced steel makers to raise prices, said analysts.
