DOMS, India Shelter see bumper debut but pare listing gains
The weakness in the stocks was in line with the over 1% drop in the benchmark share indices Sensex and Nifty
Mumbai: Stationery products maker DOMS Industries Ltd and housing finance company India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd made stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. However, the two stocks ended lower than their listing price due to profit booking.
