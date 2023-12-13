DOMS Industries IPO: Issue subscribed 5.72x on Day 1, retail portion booked 19.16 times
The issue received bids for 5,05,30,536 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.
The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries had sailed through within just one hour of its opening. The public issue was oversubscribed over 5.72 times at the end of the first day of bidding.
