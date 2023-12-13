DOMS Industries IPO: Issue subscribed 5.72x on Day 1, retail portion booked 19.16 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries had sailed through within just one hour of its opening. The public issue was oversubscribed over 5.72 times at the end of the first day of bidding.

Retail portion was subscribed 19.16 times, showing remarkable enthusiasm by getting fully booked. By the end of the first day, all portions were oversubscribed.

Meanwhile, the NII portion was subscribed 7.96 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 6%. Employee portion has been subscribed 9.26 times.

The issue received bids for 5,05,30,536 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

DOMS Industries IPO had garnered a capital of ₹537.7 crore through an anchor book process yesterday, December 12.

A total of 55 anchor investors were a part of the process and a number of well-known investors, included Goldman Sachs, Theleme India Master Fund, Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets, Fidelity Funds, and Belgrave Investment Fund, took part in the public issue's anchor book.

“The IPO Committee of the company at its meeting held on December 12, 2023, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer, has finalised allocation of 68,06,961 equity shares, to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of ₹790 per equity share (including share premium of ₹780 per equity share)," the company said in an exchange filing.

DOMS Industries IPO details

DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription today December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share of face value of ₹10. DOMS Industries IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

