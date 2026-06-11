Doms Industries shares rise 8% on deal to acquire Reynolds brand assets

Shares of Doms Industries surged 8% in Thursday's trade, hitting the day's high of ₹2,279 apiece, as investors responded positively to the company's efforts to further strengthen its portfolio of stationery and art products.

The company on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it had entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Reynolds Pens India and five other entities — all subsidiaries of Newell Brands Inc. — for the acquisition of certain assets, relevant contracts, employees, intellectual property, and associated identified liabilities related to the manufacture and sale of pens, markers, highlighters, and school supplies under the Reynolds brand.

The transaction also involves ancillary agreements, including an IP Assignment Agreement and a Supply Agreement, under which Reynolds Pens India (RPI) will supply pen tips to the company. These agreements will be executed upon completion of the transaction.

The aggregate consideration for the transaction is $3.70 million, excluding the value of inventory, with completion scheduled for July 1, 2026.

The company said the APA will have no impact on its management or control. The transaction is an asset purchase and does not involve any change in the company's shareholding structure or control.

Following the completion of the transaction, Doms Industries will grant Reynolds Pens India (RPI) a royalty-free licence to use the "Reynolds" brand as part of its corporate name and for ancillary purposes.

In addition, Sanford LP (SLP) will provide Doms Industries with a royalty-free licence to use the "Paper Mate" brand to fulfil obligations under certain licence agreements that will be transferred to the company. Both arrangements will be governed by detailed licence agreements that will be executed upon completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to strengthen the company's product portfolio and market presence in the writing instruments and school supplies segment. The company also clarified that it does not hold any shareholding in any of the seller entities.

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Doms Industries share price trend The company's shares have struggled to gain momentum on Dalal Street, remaining in a downtrend since December 2024 and ending most of the subsequent months in the red. After hitting an all-time high of ₹3,115 apiece, the stock has declined 28.3%.

The prolonged sell-off has resulted in the stock falling another 14.5% in 2026 after ending 2025 largely flat. Looking back, the stock delivered a multibagger return of 110% in 2024, which remains its best annual performance so far.

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