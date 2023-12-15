comScore
DOMS IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 93.52 times; QIB, retail record huge demand

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Amidst the ongoing mega-IPO month, the third day of the DOMS Industries IPO proved highly successful, with a total of 34.28 crore shares being purchased by investors.

DOMS Industries IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.
DOMS Industries IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

DOMS Industries initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed over 93.52 times on the last of its bidding. Amidst the ongoing mega-IPO month, the third day of the DOMS Industries IPO proved highly successful, with a total of 34.28 crore shares being purchased by investors.

Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was booked 115.97 times and the retail portion was subscribed 69.67 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) part was booked over 66.51 times and the employee portion saw a hefty booking with 29.21 times subscription on the final day.

On the second day, the IPO was subscribed 16.44 times with retail investors stealing the show as well as the portion reserved for them was booked 44.71 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 27.38 times.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked 1.24 times by the end of the second day.

DOMS Industries IPO was subscribed 5.72 times on day 1. Retail investors responded incredibly well to the DOMS IPO within a few minutes of it being available for subscription, and the portion that was fully booked.

On day 1, DOMS IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 19.16 times, NII portion was subscribed 7.96 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 6%. Employee portion has been subscribed 9.26 times.

DOMS designs, develops, produces, and markets a broad variety of stationery and art products under flagship brand - "DOMS". According to the Technopak Report, DOMS Industries is the second-biggest player in the Indian market for branded "stationery and art" products, holding a market share of about 12% by value as of fiscal 2023.

DOMS Industries IPO price band has been set in the range of 750 to 790 per equity share of face value of 10. The lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to 350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and others aggregating up to 850 crore.

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) has surged by more than 65% since the initial public offering (IPO) debuted on December 13, indicating favorable prospects for investors. The upswing in DOMS Industries' grey market can be attributed to its robust financial performance and a significant boost in its core business, pointing towards a bright and promising future for those investing in the company.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 07:58 PM IST
