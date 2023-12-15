DOMS IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 93.52 times; QIB, retail record huge demand
Amidst the ongoing mega-IPO month, the third day of the DOMS Industries IPO proved highly successful, with a total of 34.28 crore shares being purchased by investors.
DOMS Industries initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed over 93.52 times on the last of its bidding. Amidst the ongoing mega-IPO month, the third day of the DOMS Industries IPO proved highly successful, with a total of 34.28 crore shares being purchased by investors.
