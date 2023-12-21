DOMS share price plunges 8% amid profit booking after a stellar debut
DOMS Industries shares were listed at a 77.2% premium at ₹1,400 apiece on the NSE and the BSE against an issue price of ₹790, on December 20.
DOMS share price plunged over 8% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the stock made a stellar Dalal Steet debut. DOMS shares fell as much as 7.99% to ₹1,224.40 apiece on the BSE.
