Trump's H-1B shock: Winners, losers, and what it means for your portfolio
Ananya Roy 6 min read 21 Sept 2025, 01:12 pm IST
The Indian IT services industry will bear the brunt of US President Donald Trump’s latest H-1B visa proclamation.
Following months of tariff pains on goods exports, rumours had been circulating that something similar was being planned for services as well. The HIRE (Halting International Relocation of Employment) Act proposed a 25% tax on payments made for services outsourced by the US. That has not gone through yet, but the fears have materialized elsewhere.
