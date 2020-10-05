Donald Trump illness exposes underlying market tension

All this serves to crystalize further for most Americans, and more people around the world, the risks and implications of Covid-19. After all, if even the president of the most powerful country in the world is vulnerable, how exposed is each of us? With that, individual and collective perceptions of what I think of as “human counter-party risk" increases, casting an even larger cloud over prospects for consumption and demand, the viability of certain service sector activities and the overall economic recovery. This comes when there is little likelihood of Congress passing a new fiscal package that both provides relief to suffering Americans and helps with the challenging task of “living with Covid" as scientists scramble to invent therapies and vaccines.