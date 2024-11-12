Markets
Is Donald Trump good for Indian investors? A market veteran weighs in.
Vijay L Bhambwani 6 min read 12 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Politics and economics are deeply intertwined, each influencing the other. With Donald Trump’s return to power in the US, understanding the potential impact on our investments is crucial. This piece offers insights on what lies ahead for Indian investors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The suspense over the US elections has lifted—Donald Trump is back, and in full force. He’s secured a trifecta: a simple majority, the presidency, and a dominant Republican presence in the Senate. A man already known for his confidence now has even more reason to feel assured. For transparency, let me clarify: I’m a market trader, politically agnostic, with no allegiance to either party. I approach this as a market observer with a 360 degree view, focused solely on making the right moves to profit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less