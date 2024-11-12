Is Donald Trump good for Indian investors? A market veteran weighs in.

The suspense over the US elections has lifted—Donald Trump is back, and in full force. He’s secured a trifecta: a simple majority, the presidency, and a dominant Republican presence in the Senate. A man already known for his confidence now has even more reason to feel assured. For transparency, let me clarify: I’m a market trader, politically agnostic, with no allegiance to either party. I approach this as a market observer with a 360 degree view, focused solely on making the right moves to profit.