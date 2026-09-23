Donald Trump's financial disclosure: Heavy trades executed in Elon Musk's SpaceX; sells Microsoft, Amazon worth $25-mn

Donald Trump news: The US President Donald Trump disclosed in his latest financial disclosure, released on Tuesday, that around 1100 trades were executed on his behalf in July 2026. According to a Reuters report, President Trump engaged in heavy trading in Elon Musk's SpaceX. Heavy trading was also done in Microsoft and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.
Reuters has reported that Donald Trump's latest trades add a new financial link between the president and Musk's rocket company at a time when the administration is making decisions that could affect the firm's fortunes.
“US President Donald Trump bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares and sold as much as $15,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX in July, according to a public financial disclosure, his latest transactions involving a government contractor run by his former adviser,” reported Reuters.
Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of SpaceX shares on July 10, according to a financial disclosure he signed on September 8. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in shares on July 17, according to the same disclosure.
Musk was Trump’s biggest financial backer in 2024 and later served as an advisor to his administration.
SpaceX's share price fell by 15% between July 10 and 17, the period when Trump made the trades.
In a statement to Reuters at the time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio and replicate “recognised indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”
According to a CNBC report, President Trump traded heavily in Microsoft and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.
"More than 1,100 securities transactions made on his behalf in July, including sales of as much as $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon shares," CNBC reported, adding, “The 1,156 purchases and sales totalled between roughly $79 million and $270 million. Purchases totalled at least $43.6 million, while sales came to at least $35.6 million.”
According to the latest financial disclosure signed by Donald Trump on 8th September 2026, the largest trade was executed on 20th July 2026, when Microsoft and Amazon shares, worth between $5 million and $25 million each, were offloaded from Trump's portfolio. Three days later on 23rd July 2026, Trump reported buying between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon stocks.
On Tuesday, SpaceX stock price finished 1.89% higher at $154.72 per share, Microsoft share price ended 0.72% lower at $498, and Amazon share price closed 1.34% lower at $254.98 per share.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.