Donald Trump's financial disclosure: Heavy trades executed in Elon Musk's SpaceX; sells Microsoft, Amazon worth $25-mn

Donald Trump news: The US President Donald Trump disclosed in his latest financial disclosure, released on Tuesday, that around 1100 trades were executed on his behalf in July 2026. According to a Reuters report, President Trump engaged in heavy trading in Elon Musk's SpaceX. Heavy trading was also done in Microsoft and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.
Reuters has reported that Donald Trump's latest trades add a new financial link between the president and Musk's rocket company at a time when the administration is making decisions that could affect the firm's fortunes.
“US President Donald Trump bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares and sold as much as $15,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX in July, according to a public financial disclosure, his latest transactions involving a government contractor run by his former adviser,” reported Reuters.
Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of SpaceX shares on July 10, according to a financial disclosure he signed on September 8. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in shares on July 17, according to the same disclosure.
Musk was Trump’s biggest financial backer in 2024 and later served as an advisor to his administration.
SpaceX's share price fell by 15% between July 10 and 17, the period when Trump made the trades.
In a statement to Reuters at the time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio and replicate “recognised indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”
According to a CNBC report, President Trump traded heavily in Microsoft and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.
"More than 1,100 securities transactions made on his behalf in July, including sales of as much as $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon shares," CNBC reported, adding, “The 1,156 purchases and sales totalled between roughly $79 million and $270 million. Purchases totalled at least $43.6 million, while sales came to at least $35.6 million.”
According to the latest financial disclosure signed by Donald Trump on 8th September 2026, the largest trade was executed on 20th July 2026, when Microsoft and Amazon shares, worth between $5 million and $25 million each, were offloaded from Trump's portfolio. Three days later on 23rd July 2026, Trump reported buying between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon stocks.
On Tuesday, SpaceX stock price finished 1.89% higher at $154.72 per share, Microsoft share price ended 0.72% lower at $498, and Amazon share price closed 1.34% lower at $254.98 per share.
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