Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Donald Trump's victory triggers rally in bank stocks; Tesla soars 15%, Trump Media shares triple in value since Sept

Donald Trump's victory triggers rally in bank stocks; Tesla soars 15%, Trump Media shares triple in value since Sept

Nikita Prasad

  • Tesla rises 15% after Donald Trump wins US Presidency; Trump Media triples in value in 2 months

Tesla rises 15% after Donald Trump wins US Presidency; Trump Media triples in value in 2 months

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs, while the small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped about 4.8% to its highest in nearly three years.

Donald Trump's return as U.S. president for the second time on Wednesday boosted equity markets on bets of lower corporate tax, favorable tariffs and deregulation, lifting shares of banks, locally focused small-cap companies and Trump Media.

His promise to make Tesla CEO Elon Musk head of a government efficiency commission after the billionaire backed Trump throughout his electoral campaign led to a 12.5% surge in the shares of the electric automaker.

Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs jumped between 6% and 10% on prospects of improving domestic investment, looser regulations and more deals.

"Trump's win likely means some deregulation, including rolling back banking regulations, though big tech may remain a bipartisan antitrust focus," strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note.

Semiconductor stocks advanced, with the Philadelphia chip index rising 1.8% and AI darling Nvidia gaining 2.7% despite Trump's criticism of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, which supports domestic chip manufacturing through subsidies.

Trump Media & Technology Group, in which Trump owns a majority stake rose nearly 8% in choppy trading. Investors overlooked the company's latest quarterly results that showed the Truth Social parent's revenue was just $1 million.

The shares have more than tripled in value from their all-time lows in late September, and Trump's stake was worth as much as $5.3 billion, up from $3.9 billion on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
